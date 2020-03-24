Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Vantrue via Amazon currently offers its N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam for *$129.99 shipped* when clipping the on-page coupon and using code *V29OOOV5* at checkout. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer saves you 35%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $9 of the all-time low. This dash cam sports two sensors for keeping tabs on the road at 1440p or inside your car as well at 1080p. Added features like a 1.5-inch display, night vision, Seamless Loop Recording, and more make the cut as well. Over 3,800 customers have left a combined 4.4/5 star rating. More details below.



more…



The post Save $70 on Vantrue’s N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam at $130, more from $52 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

