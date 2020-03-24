Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Morgan Stanley's chief economist sees nearly 17 million jobs lost in the second quarter — with the unemployment rate climbing to nearly 13%

Morgan Stanley's chief economist sees nearly 17 million jobs lost in the second quarter — with the unemployment rate climbing to nearly 13%

Business Insider Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Morgan Stanley's chief economist sees nearly 17 million jobs lost in the second quarter — with the unemployment rate climbing to nearly 13%· *Morgan Stanley's chief economist is projecting the loss of nearly 17 million jobs in the second quarter as the coronavirus triggers a major economic slowdown.*
· *Morgan Stanley's Ellen Zentner also expects the unemployment rate is projected to jump to 12.8% in the quarter, a Morgan Stanley analyst told clients in a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Deadly History: The Rise & Abrupt Disappearance of Spanish Flu

Deadly History: The Rise & Abrupt Disappearance of Spanish Flu 00:55

 It's hard to believe but 1918 flu pandemic killed an estimated 50 million people. By comparison, World War I claimed an estimated 16 million lives. Lasting form January 1918 to December 1920, it infected 500 million people, about a quarter of the world's population at the time. Thankfully, after the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

People are “rushing into cash”: economist [Video]

People are “rushing into cash”: economist

Investors dumped stocks and even unloaded long-term Treasuries in Wednesday’s massive market sell-off. LendingTree chief economist Tendayi Kepfidze says investors are worried about huge deficits as..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 04:14Published
Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade for $13 Billion [Video]

Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade for $13 Billion

Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade for $13 Billion The Wall Street giant is set to purchase the online broker in an all-stocks deal. E-Trade’s more than 5.2 million mainstream investing clients will..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Morgan Stanley expects weekly US jobless claims to spike to a record 3.4 million

Morgan Stanley expects weekly US jobless claims to spike to a record 3.4 million** · *Morgan Stanley chief US economist Ellen Zentner expects that jobless claims released on Thursday will be 3.4 million, she told CNBC during a Tuesday...
Business Insider Also reported by •NewsmaxTechCrunch

K2fly reaches RCubed two-year contract revenue milestone in just nine months

K2fly Ltd's (ASX:K2F) new contracts for its RCubed Software Solution have now passed the second contracted ‘net new annual revenue’ acquisition performance...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.