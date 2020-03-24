Morgan Stanley's chief economist sees nearly 17 million jobs lost in the second quarter — with the unemployment rate climbing to nearly 13%
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () · *Morgan Stanley's chief economist is projecting the loss of nearly 17 million jobs in the second quarter as the coronavirus triggers a major economic slowdown.*
· *Morgan Stanley's Ellen Zentner also expects the unemployment rate is projected to jump to 12.8% in the quarter, a Morgan Stanley analyst told clients in a...
It's hard to believe but 1918 flu pandemic killed an estimated 50 million people. By comparison, World War I claimed an estimated 16 million lives. Lasting form January 1918 to December 1920, it infected 500 million people, about a quarter of the world's population at the time. Thankfully, after the...
**
· *Morgan Stanley chief US economist Ellen Zentner expects that jobless claims released on Thursday will be 3.4 million, she told CNBC during a Tuesday... Business Insider Also reported by •Newsmax •TechCrunch