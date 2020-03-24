Global  

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App store week ending March 3rd

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. NBA 2K20, 2K

9. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

3. Google Classroom, Google LLC

4. Perfect Cream, Playgendary Limited

5. Ultimate Disc, SUPERSONICS STUDIOS LTD

6. Hangouts Meet by Google, Google LLC

7. Spiral Roll, Voodoo

8. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Unico Studio LLC

9. Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Corporation

10 .Disney+, Disney

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. XtraMath, XtraMath

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Vizref, Studio Pixanoh

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings ,Zoom

2. Google Classroom, Google LLC

3. ABCmouse.com, Age of Learning, Inc.

4. Perfect Cream, Playgendary Limited

5. Disney+, Disney

6. Epic! - Kids’ Books and Videos, Epic Creations, Inc.

7. Spiral Roll, Voodoo

8. Google Chrome, Google LLC

9. Seesaw: The Learning Journal, Seesaw Learning, Inc.

10. Ultimate Disc, SUPERSONICS STUDIOS LTD
