Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > How to use Netflix Party to stream movies with your friends

How to use Netflix Party to stream movies with your friends

The Verge Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
How to use Netflix Party to stream movies with your friendsSocial distancing has made many people miss all of the group activities we’re used to, like watching movies with friends, but there is a way to do it online. Netflix Party, a Chrome extension, lets you watch videos with your friends and chat together at the same time.

Here’s how it works: you and your friends log in to your separate Netflix accounts. Pick a movie or show to watch, and Netflix Party will sync the playback across your accounts, so you’re all watching the same thing at the same time from your individual accounts. Netflix Party includes a text chat function on the side of the screen (much like YouTube does during a live stream), so you and your friends can react and chat in real time.

To host a Netflix Party:

· Download the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cerise Media English - Published < > Embed
News video: While in quarantine, you can watch movies with your friends remotely with this Netflix app!

While in quarantine, you can watch movies with your friends remotely with this Netflix app! 00:50

 While in quarantine, you can watch movies with your friends remotely with this Netflix app!

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.