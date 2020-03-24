How to use Netflix Party to stream movies with your friends Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Social distancing has made many people miss all of the group activities we’re used to, like watching movies with friends, but there is a way to do it online. Netflix Party, a Chrome extension, lets you watch videos with your friends and chat together at the same time.



Here’s how it works: you and your friends log in to your separate Netflix accounts. Pick a movie or show to watch, and Netflix Party will sync the playback across your accounts, so you’re all watching the same thing at the same time from your individual accounts. Netflix Party includes a text chat function on the side of the screen (much like YouTube does during a live stream), so you and your friends can react and chat in real time.



To host a Netflix Party:



· Download the... Social distancing has made many people miss all of the group activities we’re used to, like watching movies with friends, but there is a way to do it online. Netflix Party, a Chrome extension, lets you watch videos with your friends and chat together at the same time.Here’s how it works: you and your friends log in to your separate Netflix accounts. Pick a movie or show to watch, and Netflix Party will sync the playback across your accounts, so you’re all watching the same thing at the same time from your individual accounts. Netflix Party includes a text chat function on the side of the screen (much like YouTube does during a live stream), so you and your friends can react and chat in real time.To host a Netflix Party:· Download the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 5 days ago < > Embed Credit: Cerise Media English - Published While in quarantine, you can watch movies with your friends remotely with this Netflix app! 00:50 While in quarantine, you can watch movies with your friends remotely with this Netflix app! You Might Like

Tweets about this