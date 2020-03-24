How to update the Zoom app on your computer in 3 easy steps Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· You can easily update the Zoom app on your desktop, or check to see if you are due for an update.· To do so, you'll have to access your profile menu in the top-right corner of your screen.· A pop-up will inform you if you are up-to-date, and if not Zoom will automatically begin the latest version download.· You'll

