Minecraft transfers some 'Education Edition' content to 'Bedrock Edition' for kids stuck at home

Tuesday, 24 March 2020

Microsoft said Tuesday that it is making several educational activities normally reserved for its Minecraft: Education Edition available to the “Bedrock” editions found on the PC, Xbox, and other platforms—all for free.



It’s a recognition that kids may be stuck at home for weeks waiting out the coronavirus, stuck in an odd limbo between vacation and “learning from home.” To help, Microsoft has taken a number of lessons from its Minecraft: Education Edition and made them free to download until June 30, all as part of a new “Education” category. (Normally, Minecraft: EE content is specific to the classroom, with specific activities for students.)



Not only are there ways for kids to explore the inner workings of the human eye, or take a tour of the International Space Station, but the company has also thrown in 10 worlds from its creator community for free. Creators Everbloom, Jigarbov, Lifeboat, Razzleberries, and others have added worlds themed around renewable energy, marine biology, Greek history, and other topics. Normally, add-on content is paid for by “Minecoins,” which can be bought en masse by players.



