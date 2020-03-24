Global  

Bill Gates said the US missed its chance to avoid a coronavirus shutdown and recommended businesses stay closed for 6 to 10 weeks (MSFT)

Business Insider Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Bill Gates said the US missed its chance to avoid a coronavirus shutdown and recommended businesses stay closed for 6 to 10 weeks (MSFT)· Bill Gates said the US missed its chance to contain COVID-19 without mandatory shutdowns, according to CNBC.
· "We did not act fast enough to have an ability to avoid the shutdown," Gates said during a Ted Connects virtual event Tuesday.
· While admitting the "disastrous" economic impact, according to CNBC, Gates...
