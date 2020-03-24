Bill Gates said the US missed its chance to avoid a coronavirus shutdown and recommended businesses stay closed for 6 to 10 weeks (MSFT)
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () · Bill Gates said the US missed its chance to contain COVID-19 without mandatory shutdowns, according to CNBC.
· "We did not act fast enough to have an ability to avoid the shutdown," Gates said during a Ted Connects virtual event Tuesday.
· While admitting the "disastrous" economic impact, according to CNBC, Gates...
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have donated $25 million through their foundation to a philanthropic effort organized by Bill Gates to explore new coronavirus treatments. The Gates Foundation donated $50 million last week to what it’s calling the “COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator.”...
