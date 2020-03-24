Apple releases ARKit 3.5 to take advantage of iPad Pro LiDAR Scanner
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () Along with iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4, Apple has released ARKit 3.5 to let developers take advantage of the new LiDAR Scanner in the new iPad Pro. The latest ARKit release features Scene Geometry, Instant AR, and improved Motion Capture and People Occlusion.
Image: Apple
