Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Apple releases ARKit 3.5 to take advantage of iPad Pro LiDAR Scanner

Apple releases ARKit 3.5 to take advantage of iPad Pro LiDAR Scanner

9to5Mac Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Along with iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4, Apple has released ARKit 3.5 to let developers take advantage of the new LiDAR Scanner in the new iPad Pro. The latest ARKit release features Scene Geometry, Instant AR, and improved Motion Capture and People Occlusion.

more…

The post Apple releases ARKit 3.5 to take advantage of iPad Pro LiDAR Scanner appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple's new iPad Pro has some cool new features [Video]

Apple's new iPad Pro has some cool new features

This is a serious upgrade.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 00:53Published
Apple Releases New iPad Pro [Video]

Apple Releases New iPad Pro

Apple Releases New iPad Pro

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Releases ARKit 3.5 for Developers With Support for iPad Pro's LiDAR Scanner

Apple today informed developers that ARKit 3.5 is now available, with the update adding support for the LiDAR Scanner and depth-sensing system included in the...
MacRumours.com

The new iPad Pro’s LIDAR scanner can turn a living room into an AR game of Hot Lava

The new iPad Pro’s LIDAR scanner can turn a living room into an AR game of Hot LavaImage: Apple The new iPad Pro’s LIDAR scanner can turn a living room into an augmented reality version of Hot Lava, a video game based on the childhood...
The Verge Also reported by •WorldNewsAppleInsider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.