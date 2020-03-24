Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The numerous cloud backup storage solutions out there happen to be great if you have unfiltered, unlimited, and constant access to the internet but what if you want proper local backups of your photos and videos? Well, enter the HyperCube from Sanho.



more…



The post HyperCube review: Backup to microSD or USB with any Android device [Video] appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

