Amazon has changed its policy and waived fees for merchants' products that aren't selling so that it can focus on shipping essential products (AMZN)

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

· Amazon told sellers on Tuesday that it's delaying inventory removal orders and waiving long term storage fees at its warehouses.

· The change allows Amazon to dedicate its formidable logistics resources to delivering essential products to consumers, instead of spending efforts returning inventory to sellers.

· The change... · Amazon told sellers on Tuesday that it's delaying inventory removal orders and waiving long term storage fees at its warehouses.· The change allows Amazon to dedicate its formidable logistics resources to delivering essential products to consumers, instead of spending efforts returning inventory to sellers.· The change 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

23 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Amazon Prime Delays Are Now as Long as a Month 01:03 Amazon Prime Delays Are Now as Long as a Month As of Sunday, many non-essential items ordered with Prime delivery are showing an April 21 delivery date. An Amazon spokesperson released a statement regarding the blanket delay. Amazon Statement, via Vox Amazon Statement, via Vox Faced with brick and...