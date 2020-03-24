Amazon has changed its policy and waived fees for merchants' products that aren't selling so that it can focus on shipping essential products (AMZN)
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () · Amazon told sellers on Tuesday that it's delaying inventory removal orders and waiving long term storage fees at its warehouses.
· The change allows Amazon to dedicate its formidable logistics resources to delivering essential products to consumers, instead of spending efforts returning inventory to sellers.
· The change...
Amazon Prime Delays Are Now as Long as a Month As of Sunday, many non-essential items ordered with Prime delivery are showing an April 21 delivery date. An Amazon spokesperson released a statement regarding the blanket delay. Amazon Statement, via Vox Amazon Statement, via Vox Faced with brick and...