Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon has changed its policy and waived fees for merchants' products that aren't selling so that it can focus on shipping essential products (AMZN)

Amazon has changed its policy and waived fees for merchants' products that aren't selling so that it can focus on shipping essential products (AMZN)

Business Insider Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Amazon has changed its policy and waived fees for merchants' products that aren't selling so that it can focus on shipping essential products (AMZN)· Amazon told sellers on Tuesday that it's delaying inventory removal orders and waiving long term storage fees at its warehouses.
· The change allows Amazon to dedicate its formidable logistics resources to delivering essential products to consumers, instead of spending efforts returning inventory to sellers.
· The change...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon Prime Delays Are Now as Long as a Month

Amazon Prime Delays Are Now as Long as a Month 01:03

 Amazon Prime Delays Are Now as Long as a Month As of Sunday, many non-essential items ordered with Prime delivery are showing an April 21 delivery date. An Amazon spokesperson released a statement regarding the blanket delay. Amazon Statement, via Vox Amazon Statement, via Vox Faced with brick and...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

karin_atjp

[email protected]字展ファイナル4/4-8 neccoにて RT @businessinsider: Amazon has changed its policy and waived fees for merchants' products that aren't selling so that it can focus on ship… 5 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Amazon has changed its policy and waived fees for merchants' products that aren't selling so that it can focus on s… https://t.co/zrDHKmslNU 28 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Amazon has changed its policy and waived fees for merchants' products that aren't selling so that it can focus on s… https://t.co/sA2bKQMqxL 28 minutes ago

j_jarzabska

Justyna Jarząbska Amazon has changed its policy and waived fees for merchants' products that aren't selling so that it can focus on s… https://t.co/Fj655m8uou 37 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Amazon has changed its policy and waived fees for merchants' products that aren't selling so that it can focus on s… https://t.co/eJ9Dts3nfp 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.