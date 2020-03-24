TripActions, the $4 billion Andreessen Horowitz-backed corporate travel startup, just laid off 350 employees as the travel industry grinds to a halt
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () · TripActions, the corporate travel startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz's massive $2.2 billion growth fund, laid off 350 employees across business divisions on Tuesday, Business Insider has learned.
· The company had over 1,000 employees prior to the cuts, according to startup database PitchBook, which would mean that the...