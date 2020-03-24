TripActions, the $4 billion Andreessen Horowitz-backed corporate travel startup, just laid off 350 employees as the travel industry grinds to a halt Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· TripActions, the corporate travel startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz's massive $2.2 billion growth fund, laid off 350 employees across business divisions on Tuesday, Business Insider has learned.

· TripActions, the corporate travel startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz's massive $2.2 billion growth fund, laid off 350 employees across business divisions on Tuesday, Business Insider has learned.· The company had over 1,000 employees prior to the cuts, according to startup database PitchBook, which would mean that the

