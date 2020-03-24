Global  

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Sengled Smart LED 3-Bulb Starter Kit for *$19.99* *shipped*. Also at Best Buy. Down from its regular rate of $50, a similar 2-bulb kit on Amazon goes for around $30 and this is the best we’ve tracked in quite a while. This comes with everything you need to get started with smart lighting in your home. Just hook up the hub, install the three bulbs, and away you go. This starter kit is even compatible with Alexa and Assistant, providing you with an easy way of using voice commands to further expand your smart home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The post Kickstart your smart home with a 3-bulb starter kit at just $20 from Best Buy appeared first on 9to5Toys.
