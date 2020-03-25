SpaceX's simulated spacecraft becomes unstable in parachute test: CNBC Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Private rocket company SpaceX had an incident during parachute testing for its Crew Dragon capsule, in which the simulated spacecraft being tested became unstable and was dropped early, according to a tweet from a CNBC reporter. 👓 View full article

