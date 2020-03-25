Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Coronavirus Covid-19: Vodafone internet back online after faults ahead of lockdown

Coronavirus Covid-19: Vodafone internet back online after faults ahead of lockdown

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Covid-19: Vodafone internet back online after faults ahead of lockdownVodafone customers complained about a network failure across the country as they prepared to begin their coronavirus lockdown. The telco's website, in an update posted at 7:45pm, confirmed outages and said customers were experiencing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Coronavirus Covid-19: Vodafone internet back online after faults ahead of lockdown: https://t.co/KLl4xGZ4AB 1 hour ago

AArabojr

Abdullahi Arabo #Coronavirus: #Vodafone and #TalkTalk report surge in internet use https://t.co/1F9HkZLAzW #cybersecfutures… https://t.co/FCKDYCZJEw 6 days ago

newworldsurvive

New World Survival Coronavirus: Vodafone and TalkTalk report surge in internet... #coronavirus #COVID19 #COVIDー19 #モンストフェアリーテイル… https://t.co/KOuEbu5o6e 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.