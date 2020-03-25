Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Amidst coronavirus pandemic that has gripped several countries across the world, the news of a man reportedly dying of ‘Hantavirus’ in China has been floating around. After coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan in China, there is a lot of fear and panic observed on social media over a new hantavirus outbreak. Are we at risk […]



The post Is There A New ‘Hantavirus’ Outbreak In China? appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

