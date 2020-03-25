Global  

Is There A New 'Hantavirus' Outbreak In China?

Fossbytes Wednesday, 25 March 2020
Amidst coronavirus pandemic that has gripped several countries across the world, the news of a man reportedly dying of ‘Hantavirus’ in China has been floating around. After coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan in China, there is a lot of fear and panic observed on social media over a new hantavirus outbreak. Are we at risk […]

News video: China to Lift Lockdown in Wuhan

China to Lift Lockdown in Wuhan 01:23

 China to Lift Lockdown in Wuhan The city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in China has been on lockdown since Jan. 23 in order to slow the spread of the disease. Travel restrictions in the city are expected to end on April 8, after more than 2 months in lockdown. The virus is believed to...

DollyLaw2

Dolly Law @benedictrogers @SolomonYue And now, there is another new outbreak in China, Hantavirus!!! 27 minutes ago

DollyLaw2

Dolly Law @realDonaldTrump @SolomonYue @SecPompeo Beware of the CCP, seems they are trying to release other deadly virus out.… https://t.co/bLcnZ9rsys 28 minutes ago

TheLadyLiesl

But Please Don’t Tell Liesl 😳 @Rato_K There’s nothing we can do about hantavirus as the general public. It’s not like there’s been a “Hantavirus… https://t.co/ZQ94AbLbCY 34 minutes ago

ryanste87859656

ryan stewart there is another virus outbreak in China called Hantavirus , it is from rats and mice 2 contract the disease you… https://t.co/0FqxQKNXx2 46 minutes ago

_everpink

𝓜 I hopebshe doesn't. There's another outbreak in China called Hantavirus. https://t.co/glLOC9MpoS 1 hour ago

european_es

Manuel @GordonGChang There is a new virus outbreak in China! The much more dangerous Hantavirus (35% mortality rate) is s… https://t.co/LQr2NINuVS 2 hours ago

YashdeepRaj

Yashdeep Raj Is There A New ‘Hantavirus’ Outbreak In China? #coronavirus #china #hantavirus #covid19 https://t.co/wdmzM7x0tu 3 hours ago

YodaChen

YC RT @stillgray: The hantavirus is believed to affect people on a one-on-one basis. It isn't transmissible from person to person. And yet...… 4 hours ago

