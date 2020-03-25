Days after laying off 20% of its workforce, Brookfield-backed Convene furloughs more than half of remaining employees due to coronavirus closures

· *Convene, the Brookfield-backed shared-spaces company, furloughed 421 employees on Monday, Business Insider has learned.*

· *This comes days after Convene laid off 140 employees. The furloughed employees represent more than half of remaining workers.*

· *A spokesperson confirmed Convene will pay both its usual portion and...



