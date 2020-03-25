Global  

Fossil’s Shopwide Sale offers 30% off watches, handbags, wallets, more + free shipping

9to5Toys Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Fossil is updating your everyday accessories with *30% off* sitewide when you use promo code* SHOP30* at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. For men, the Townsman Automatic Leather Watch is sure to elevate any look. Its polished details and timeless design will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come. Originally priced at $249, however during the sale you can find it for *$174*. This watch has a really unique open face and you can choose from three versatile color options. Better yet, if you’re looking for a women’s style the Daisy Three-Hand Leather Watch is very similar and also on sale for *$83*. Find the rest of our top picks from Fossil below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

The post Fossil’s Shopwide Sale offers 30% off watches, handbags, wallets, more + free shipping appeared first on 9to5Toys.
