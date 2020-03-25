Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Banana Republic’s Sitewide Sale offers 40% off + extra 20% off your purchase

Banana Republic’s Sitewide Sale offers 40% off + extra 20% off your purchase

9to5Toys Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Banana Republic is currently having a Spring Sale Event that’s offering* 40% off* sitewide and an* extra 20% off *your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. For men, the Cotton Sweater Hoodie paired with the Cozy Side-Stripe Joggers is a perfect outfit for lounging during social distancing. This lounge set is stylish and also features a brushed fleece interior for added warmth. Instead of wearing your pajamas all day, this set will have you feeling more polished and put together. Best of all, each piece is marked down to just *$38* and originally was priced at $80. You can also choose from several color options, too. Find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic below.

more…

The post Banana Republic’s Sitewide Sale offers 40% off + extra 20% off your purchase appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.