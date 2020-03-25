Global  

Samsung is first to ship RAM produced with extreme ultraviolet tech

engadget Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Samsung just reached an important milestone in memory for PCs and mobile devices. The tech firm has shipped the first million 10nm-grade DDR4 DRAM modules based on an extreme ultraviolet process. The next-gen lithography technique should help Samsung...
