Charli D'Amelio has officially become the most followed creator on TikTok Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

· Charli D'Amelio is now the most popular creator on TikTok, the viral video-sharing app where she has more than 40 million followers.

· D'Amelio, 15, is the definition of an overnight star: Since her first video went viral on the platform in July 2019, she's appeared in a Super Bowl commercial, signed with a talent agency,... · Charli D'Amelio is now the most popular creator on TikTok, the viral video-sharing app where she has more than 40 million followers.· D'Amelio, 15, is the definition of an overnight star: Since her first video went viral on the platform in July 2019, she's appeared in a Super Bowl commercial, signed with a talent agency, 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Paige Leskin RT @TaylorLorenz: Charli D'Amelio has officially become the most followed creator on TikTok https://t.co/775UrgxUfq 4 minutes ago Alexxx Charli D'Amelio has officially become the most followed creator on TikTok: * Charli D'Amelio is now the most popula… https://t.co/F8ddGg5okv 12 minutes ago One News Page Charli D'Amelio has officially become the most followed creator on TikTok: https://t.co/DxHBbgMnTy 24 minutes ago Crash Signal Charli D'Amelio has officially become the most followed creator on TikTok #website #news https://t.co/nkNWAG9eU0 https://t.co/vd1HdkkA9J 27 minutes ago Nick Galatis Check this out! Charli D'Amelio has officially become the most followed creator on TikTok https://t.co/0N0h4BErG0 https://t.co/qLI2GBWsCk 28 minutes ago Takut Anj1n9 RT @businessinsider: Charli D'Amelio has officially become the most followed creator on TikTok https://t.co/UNp5oNCibs 30 minutes ago Adagogo https://t.co/hvpl2M1fHf - Charli D'Amelio has officially become the most followed creator on TikTok #Adagogo 34 minutes ago Ochieng Scott RT @HPTarget: Charli D'Amelio has officially become the most followed creator on TikTok https://t.co/W0RLkK15R5 #technology #education http… 34 minutes ago