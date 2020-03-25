How to dial in to a Zoom meeting when you don't have access to the desktop or mobile app Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· To dial in to a Zoom meeting when you don't have access to the smartphone or desktop app, you'll have to enter your country or city's dial-in number followed by the meeting ID.

· You can find this information at the bottom of an invitation, or by reviewing Zoom's International Dial-In Numbers sheet.

· This feature is also... · To dial in to a Zoom meeting when you don't have access to the smartphone or desktop app, you'll have to enter your country or city's dial-in number followed by the meeting ID.· You can find this information at the bottom of an invitation, or by reviewing Zoom's International Dial-In Numbers sheet.· This feature is also 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this