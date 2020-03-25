Facebook has reportedly been cracking down on employees' nonstop chatter on company message boards about at-home farming and DIY face masks (FB) Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Facebook employees were told to cut back on "idle chatter" on the company's internal message boards, according to a new report from The New York Times.

· Employees were reportedly posting tips for at-home farming and instructions for making your own face masks.

· Facebook has historically encouraged working in the office... · Facebook employees were told to cut back on "idle chatter" on the company's internal message boards, according to a new report from The New York Times.· Employees were reportedly posting tips for at-home farming and instructions for making your own face masks.· Facebook has historically encouraged working in the office 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Autoblog Minute - Published Ford and UAW join the Covid-19 fight 01:43 Ford and UAW fight Covid-19. Ford Motor Company and the UAW are working with 3M, and GE Healthcare to produce Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PARP), ventilators, and face shields to meet the urgent demand of people facing the Covid-19 pandemic. Ford plans on producing more than 100,000 face... You Might Like

Tweets about this