Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Facebook has reportedly been cracking down on employees' nonstop chatter on company message boards about at-home farming and DIY face masks (FB)

Facebook has reportedly been cracking down on employees' nonstop chatter on company message boards about at-home farming and DIY face masks (FB)

Business Insider Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Facebook has reportedly been cracking down on employees' nonstop chatter on company message boards about at-home farming and DIY face masks (FB)· Facebook employees were told to cut back on "idle chatter" on the company's internal message boards, according to a new report from The New York Times.
· Employees were reportedly posting tips for at-home farming and instructions for making your own face masks. 
· Facebook has historically encouraged working in the office...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Autoblog Minute - Published < > Embed
News video: Ford and UAW join the Covid-19 fight

Ford and UAW join the Covid-19 fight 01:43

 Ford and UAW fight Covid-19. Ford Motor Company and the UAW are working with 3M, and GE Healthcare to produce Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PARP), ventilators, and face shields to meet the urgent demand of people facing the Covid-19 pandemic. Ford plans on producing more than 100,000 face...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.