UK’s National Health Service launches £500,000 COVID19 tech competition

TechCrunch Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The innovation arm of the UK’s National Health Service, NHSx has launched a £500,000 funding competition for innovators and startups who can find digital ways to support people in need during the Coronavirus outbreak. The fund will concentrate on tech initiatives that help people with mental health support and those with social care needs, and […]
 Bolivia on Wednesday (March 25) declared a national health emergency in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus. Border closure was extended to April 15 and tightened restrictions on movement.

