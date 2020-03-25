Oxford Uni academics launch a tracker for COVID-19 policy interventions

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Oxford University academics have launched a project to track government responses to the coronavirus pandemic. The tool, called the Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker (OxCGRT), tracks 11 indicators to generate an index that compares the stringency of policy responses around the world. Nation state responses to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to vary widely, both in […] 👓 View full article

