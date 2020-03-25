Go read this essay by a woman whose husband has COVID-19 Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Photo by Jonas Güttler / Picture Alliance via Getty Images



Even as COVID-19 numbers explode around the country, many Americans are still experiencing the pandemic from afar. But when a family member is infected with the virus, that can change in a matter of hours. In a new essay, New York Times Magazine deputy editor Jessica Lustig describes the impact her husband’s diagnosis has had on her family’s life.



At the time of writing, Lustig’s husband (referred to as “T”) had been experiencing symptoms of the virus for 12 days, including chills, aches, a fever, and a bloody cough. T is 56 with an underlying health condition (severe asthma), and he has been confined to the couple’s bedroom.



Lustig outlines the logistics of caring for T while quarantining herself; she describes sending friends to... Photo by Jonas Güttler / Picture Alliance via Getty ImagesEven as COVID-19 numbers explode around the country, many Americans are still experiencing the pandemic from afar. But when a family member is infected with the virus, that can change in a matter of hours. In a new essay, New York Times Magazine deputy editor Jessica Lustig describes the impact her husband’s diagnosis has had on her family’s life.At the time of writing, Lustig’s husband (referred to as “T”) had been experiencing symptoms of the virus for 12 days, including chills, aches, a fever, and a bloody cough. T is 56 with an underlying health condition (severe asthma), and he has been confined to the couple’s bedroom.Lustig outlines the logistics of caring for T while quarantining herself; she describes sending friends to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Anne Feldman My brilliant, funny friend Mary Kate Skehan wrote a brilliant, funny essay and I want all of America to read it. Or… https://t.co/Ci7mEy7XV9 14 minutes ago Joanne McKinnon Go read this essay by a woman whose husband has COVID-19 https://t.co/BXMvgXDM0B 31 minutes ago The Helpful Geek Go read this essay by a woman whose husband has COVID-19 | cssc0der - https://t.co/FLPMOgzWsq 44 minutes ago One Verge Go read this essay by a woman whose husband has COVID-19 https://t.co/NxOOSyXKG7 https://t.co/IiAnE9lQth 1 hour ago WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: Go read this essay by a woman whose husband has COVID-19 https://t.co/CZC7TQ0wz4 https://t.co/pGVYJK2eQ0 2 hours ago Web Design Hat Go read this essay by a woman whose husband has COVID-19 https://t.co/CZC7TQ0wz4 https://t.co/pGVYJK2eQ0 2 hours ago Ranzware IS Co. Go read this essay by a woman whose husband has COVID-19 https://t.co/onlV0YWJnQ #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 3 hours ago Ranzware IS Co. Go read this essay by a woman whose husband has COVID-19 https://t.co/ggQRZSP9Tn #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 3 hours ago