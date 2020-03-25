Global  

Go read this essay by a woman whose husband has COVID-19

The Verge Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Go read this essay by a woman whose husband has COVID-19Photo by Jonas Güttler / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Even as COVID-19 numbers explode around the country, many Americans are still experiencing the pandemic from afar. But when a family member is infected with the virus, that can change in a matter of hours. In a new essay, New York Times Magazine deputy editor Jessica Lustig describes the impact her husband’s diagnosis has had on her family’s life.

At the time of writing, Lustig’s husband (referred to as “T”) had been experiencing symptoms of the virus for 12 days, including chills, aches, a fever, and a bloody cough. T is 56 with an underlying health condition (severe asthma), and he has been confined to the couple’s bedroom.

Lustig outlines the logistics of caring for T while quarantining herself; she describes sending friends to...
