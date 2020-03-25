Latest COVID-19 email scams target remote workers by citing economic stimulus checks, out-of-office bosses, and health insurance, experts warn
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () · Work-related "phishing" is the biggest cybercrime in the world, the FBI warns, and it is increasingly aimed at remote workers.
· A new wave of emails seek personal information in the guise of providing an economic stimulus check from the government.
· Remote workers are particularly vulnerable because they are often...
Gig workers like those working for Uber are risking themselves by driving people around. According to Gizmodo, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote a letter to President Donald Trump. He asked Trump to consider projections for independent workers in any economic stimulus they may pass. Classifying...
