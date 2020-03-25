Global  

9to5Toys Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the Kershaw Cinder Pocket Knife for *$7.22 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s around 25% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve seen in 2020. Buyers will garner a 1.4-inch steel blade with a stonewash finish and a glass-filled nylon handle. It’s compact and ready to tackle everything from opening packages, tearing down boxes, removing bottle caps, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. more…

The post Open Amazon packages like a boss with Kershaw’s Cinder Knife at $7 (Save 25%) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
