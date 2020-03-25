Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > 'Picard' finally shows us how Star Trek’s technology evolves

'Picard' finally shows us how Star Trek’s technology evolves

engadget Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
This article contains spoilers for the first season of 'Star Trek: Picard' up to episode nine. Star Trek: Picard is the show I've been looking forward to for 17 years. Not because I was particularly interested in finding out what happened to Picard,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

saznewspro

SazNewsPro Official ‘Picard’ finally shows us how Star Trek’s technology evolves https://t.co/7sSrqEkw8O https://t.co/gnycntczCL 18 seconds ago

pseudohistorian

Edgar Governo RT @KrisNaudus: One of the reasons I'm enjoying 'Star Trek: Picard' is that it finally shows us what happened after 'Voyager' and 'Nemesis'… 9 minutes ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino ‘Picard’ finally shows us how Star Trek’s technology evolves https://t.co/juqcXyCdUi https://t.co/EuQR5qSTUg 33 minutes ago

HipHopToGo

HipHopToGo 'Picard' finally shows us how 'Star Trek’s' technology evolves https://t.co/PrQxrboSA6 41 minutes ago

HallowsEveCraze

HallowsEveCraze 'Picard' finally shows us how 'Star Trek’s' technology evolves https://t.co/edJ4261Mxu 42 minutes ago

MuseumToday

MuseumToday 'Picard' finally shows us how 'Star Trek’s' technology evolves https://t.co/yI6hdHcPly 45 minutes ago

techgeek311

Robert W (TechGeek311 ) 'Picard' finally shows us how Star Trek’s technology evolves https://t.co/UlTPP0Rbnx 1 hour ago

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News Picard finally shows us how Star Trek-s technology evolves (Engadget) https://t.co/04ekkzrRKz 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.