Daily Crunch: Senate and White House reach stimulus deal

TechCrunch Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
A $2 trillion stimulus package is moving forward in the United States, Google Podcasts comes to iOS and ClassPass offers livestreamed fitness classes. Here’s your Daily Crunch for March 25, 2020. 1. Senate, White House reach deal on $2 trillion stimulus package to lessen COVID-19’s economic impact After five days of negotiations, Senate leaders and […]
