Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Samsung’s Galaxy S20 5G unlocked smartphone hits $680 (Open box, Orig. $1,000)

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 5G unlocked smartphone hits $680 (Open box, Orig. $1,000)

9to5Toys Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone for *$679.99 shipped* in excellent open-box condition. Originally listed at $1,000, the S20 5G is currently on sale for $750 at Best Buy when you activate today on a carrier and $800 at Amazon if you purchase it unlocked. Samsung’s latest smartphone packs 5G technology, ready to connect to your carrier’s brand-new towers once the service is live. As an unlocked smartphone, this S20 5G will function on AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, or T-Mobile, along with multiple MVNO networks. The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor here means that you’ll just have to rest your thumb on the display to unlock your smartphone. Plus, the 6.2-inch Infinity-O display is fantastic for watching movies, YouTube videos, and more on. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

more…

The post Samsung’s Galaxy S20 5G unlocked smartphone hits $680 (Open box, Orig. $1,000) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

9to5toys

9to5Toys Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G unlocked smartphone hits $680 (Open box, Orig. $1,000) https://t.co/4ujMtSwLCS by @pcamp96 2 hours ago

AliKemalCesmeci

Her Sabah İşe Giden Adam Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Factory Unlocked Smartphone – US Version (Midnight Black) – US Warranty – [SM-G950UZKAXAA]… https://t.co/JA8D4eBGKN 4 hours ago

YCoomyu

Yuotna Coomyu Samsung Galaxy S10+ Plus 128GB+8GB RAM 6 4 LTE Unlocked Smartphone- Prism Black ( 80 Bids ) #Samsung #Galaxy… https://t.co/t5SQ7l7beg 4 hours ago

DailyEbayDeal

Ebay Now up on the auction block: Samsung Galaxy S7 SM-G930V 32GB Black Onyx Unlocked Verizon Smartphone $39.99 via eBay https://t.co/DOCCHfdC3h 6 hours ago

techoverlook

Tech Overlook Samsung Galaxy Note 8 N950U 64GB Unlocked GSM 4G LTE Android Smartphone w/Dual 12 MegaPixel Camera (Renewed) (Midni… https://t.co/lPifjdtSm6 7 hours ago

AliKemalCesmeci

Her Sabah İşe Giden Adam Samsung Galaxy S8+ 64GB Factory Unlocked Smartphone – 6.2″ Screen – US Version (Midnight Black) – US Warranty [SM-G… https://t.co/v2NieyC3Du 8 hours ago

wqredlqb

HotDeals Check out this on Amazon: Samsung Galaxy A10s SM-A107F/DS (32GB+2GB RAM) 6.2" HD+ Infinity-V Display, 13MP, LTE Fac… https://t.co/BS3b5xotQO 8 hours ago

websmenu

💋Gift Showcase 👧💯🐬 New gift idea (Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Phone - 5.8in Unlocked Smartphone - Midnight Black (Renewed)) has been publis… https://t.co/zjzfFTHxJ9 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.