Samsung’s Galaxy S20 5G unlocked smartphone hits $680 (Open box, Orig. $1,000)

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone for *$679.99 shipped* in excellent open-box condition. Originally listed at $1,000, the S20 5G is currently on sale for $750 at Best Buy when you activate today on a carrier and $800 at Amazon if you purchase it unlocked. Samsung’s latest smartphone packs 5G technology, ready to connect to your carrier’s brand-new towers once the service is live. As an unlocked smartphone, this S20 5G will function on AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, or T-Mobile, along with multiple MVNO networks. The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor here means that you’ll just have to rest your thumb on the display to unlock your smartphone. Plus, the 6.2-inch Infinity-O display is fantastic for watching movies, YouTube videos, and more on. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.



