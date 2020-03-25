Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon offers digital magazine deals from $5: Wired, Arch Digest, many more

Amazon offers digital magazine deals from $5: Wired, Arch Digest, many more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Following yesterday’s physical price drops, Amazon is now offering a collection of notable digital magazine deals for your Kindle. With everyone trying to keep busy at home right now, this is a great opportunity to fill out your Kindle reading library alongside this morning’s book sale. You’ll find deep deals on some of the most popular titles out there including Wired, Architectural Digest, Bon Appétit, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Mechanics, and many more starting from *$5* per year with free delivery. Head below for all the details. more…

The post Amazon offers digital magazine deals from $5: Wired, Arch Digest, many more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.