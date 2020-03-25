Global  

SpaceX parachute test failure could further delay crewed flight

engadget Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
SpaceX's hopes a human-occupied Crew Dragon flight this May are fading fast. A parachute test for the capsule failed on March 24th after a helicopter pilot was forced to drop the test vehicle early when it became unstable, threatening the pilot's saf...
