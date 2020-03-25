Namecheap blocks registration of domains with ‘coronavirus’ and ‘vaccine’ in the name Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Illustrator by Alex Castro / The Verge



Domain registrar Namecheap on Wednesday said it would no longer be accepting any new domain applications including the words “coronavirus,” “covid,” and “vaccine,” among other versions of words and phrases alluding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Los Angeles-based company says the measure is to prevent abuse and fraud from sites trying to hawk fake products and misinformation and otherwise capitalize on the ongoing global health crisis.



“There are always those who try to take advantage of crisis situations by carrying out acts of fraud. In response, we are actively working with authorities to both proactively prevent, and take down, any fraudulent or abusive domains or websites related to COVID-19,” the company writes in its... Illustrator by Alex Castro / The VergeDomain registrar Namecheap on Wednesday said it would no longer be accepting any new domain applications including the words “coronavirus,” “covid,” and “vaccine,” among other versions of words and phrases alluding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Los Angeles-based company says the measure is to prevent abuse and fraud from sites trying to hawk fake products and misinformation and otherwise capitalize on the ongoing global health crisis.“There are always those who try to take advantage of crisis situations by carrying out acts of fraud. In response, we are actively working with authorities to both proactively prevent, and take down, any fraudulent or abusive domains or websites related to COVID-19,” the company writes in its... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Teddy Worcester RT @verge: Namecheap blocks registration of domains with "coronavirus" and "vaccine" in the name https://t.co/Ic6pwlQy8U https://t.co/lTweL… 46 minutes ago Ochieng Scott RT @_timos_: Namecheap blocks registration of domains with ‘coronavirus’ and ‘vaccine’ in the name https://t.co/x72xLsnIMC >>> https://t.co… 46 minutes ago Dr Timos Papagatsias Namecheap blocks registration of domains with ‘coronavirus’ and ‘vaccine’ in the name https://t.co/x72xLsnIMC >>>… https://t.co/3Uvz3wsuan 1 hour ago Moe Gruber RT @awareseven: 👌 guter move Namecheap blocks registration of domains with ‘coronavirus’ and ‘vaccine’ in the name https://t.co/NW9p6tEv… 1 hour ago aware7 👌 guter move Namecheap blocks registration of domains with ‘coronavirus’ and ‘vaccine’ in the name https://t.co/NW9p6tEv57 2 hours ago Techison Namecheap blocks registration of domains with ‘coronavirus’ and ‘vaccine’ in the name - https://t.co/SQZKHWBqyL… https://t.co/lqTfLEYnUt 2 hours ago Ittroubleshooters Namecheap blocks registration of domains with ‘coronavirus’ and ‘vaccine’ in the name https://t.co/PjcNZkPR0l https://t.co/BsiGTjDdML 2 hours ago Ranzware IS Co. Namecheap blocks registration of domains with ‘coronavirus’ and ‘vaccine’ in the name https://t.co/FHf9mn9UwP #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 2 hours ago