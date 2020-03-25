Namecheap blocks registration of domains with ‘coronavirus’ and ‘vaccine’ in the name

Global  

The Verge Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Namecheap blocks registration of domains with ‘coronavirus’ and ‘vaccine’ in the nameIllustrator by Alex Castro / The Verge

Domain registrar Namecheap on Wednesday said it would no longer be accepting any new domain applications including the words “coronavirus,” “covid,” and “vaccine,” among other versions of words and phrases alluding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Los Angeles-based company says the measure is to prevent abuse and fraud from sites trying to hawk fake products and misinformation and otherwise capitalize on the ongoing global health crisis.

“There are always those who try to take advantage of crisis situations by carrying out acts of fraud. In response, we are actively working with authorities to both proactively prevent, and take down, any fraudulent or abusive domains or websites related to COVID-19,” the company writes in its...
