Nikkei: Apple considers delaying 5G iPhone 12 beyond planned September launch

9to5Mac Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Apple is said to be considering a delay to its planned launch schedule for the next-generation range of iPhones. The 5G iPhone, widely referred to as the ‘iPhone 12’ series, was apparently meant to ship in September according to a report from Nikkei.

However, the current global climate has led Apple to discuss if it should delay the phone by a few months. In addition to the obvious supply constraints, Apple is reportedly worried that customer demand for a new flagship phone will be weak as the coronavirus has affected consumer confidence and spending.

The post Nikkei: Apple considers delaying 5G iPhone 12 beyond planned September launch appeared first on 9to5Mac.
