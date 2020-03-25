Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Apple is said to be considering a delay to its planned launch schedule for the next-generation range of iPhones. The 5G iPhone, widely referred to as the ‘iPhone 12’ series, was apparently meant to ship in September according to a report from Nikkei.



However, the current global climate has led Apple to discuss if it should delay the phone by a few months. In addition to the obvious supply constraints, Apple is reportedly worried that customer demand for a new flagship phone will be weak as the coronavirus has affected consumer confidence and spending.



more…



The post Nikkei: Apple considers delaying 5G iPhone 12 beyond planned September launch appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

