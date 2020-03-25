Billionaire Mark Cuban says people should 'ignore anything someone like me might say' about sending employees back to work because 'lives are at stake'

Wednesday, 25 March 2020

· Billionaire Mark Cuban says we should be listening to epidemiologists, not billionaires, when it comes to deciding when to return to work.

· "Ignore anything someone like me might say. Lives are at stake," Cuban told Bloomberg.

· Billionaire Mark Cuban says we should be listening to epidemiologists, not billionaires, when it comes to deciding when to return to work.
· "Ignore anything someone like me might say. Lives are at stake," Cuban told Bloomberg.
· Former executives like Tom Golisano and Lloyd Blankfein are both calling for the economy



