Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Billionaire Mark Cuban says people should 'ignore anything someone like me might say' about sending employees back to work because 'lives are at stake'

Billionaire Mark Cuban says people should 'ignore anything someone like me might say' about sending employees back to work because 'lives are at stake'

Business Insider Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Billionaire Mark Cuban says people should 'ignore anything someone like me might say' about sending employees back to work because 'lives are at stake'· Billionaire Mark Cuban says we should be listening to epidemiologists, not billionaires, when it comes to deciding when to return to work. 
· "Ignore anything someone like me might say. Lives are at stake," Cuban told Bloomberg. 
· Former executives like Tom Golisano and Lloyd Blankfein are both calling for the economy...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Billionaire Mark Cuban: 'Lives At Stake'

Billionaire Mark Cuban: 'Lives At Stake' 00:33

 Getty/Michael Kovac Billionaire Mark Cuban says we should be listening to epidemiologists, not billionaires, when it comes to deciding when to return to work. &quot;Ignore anything someone like me might say. Lives are at stake,&quot; Cuban told Bloomberg. Former executives like Tom Golisano...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ValerieHogan

Valerie Hogan Billionaire Mark Cuban says people should 'ignore anything someone like me might say' about sending employees back… https://t.co/jyM7PqQRWh 1 minute ago

ManafAl

Manaf AlMutairi RT @businessinsider: Billionaire Mark Cuban says people should 'ignore anything someone like me might say' about sending employees back to… 2 minutes ago

TraderGeryDE

Trader Gery Billionaire Mark Cuban says people should 'ignore anything someone like me might say' about sending employees back… https://t.co/k9gGBfkLQd 11 minutes ago

vhdav

Volker Davids Billionaire and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says Americans should be listening to epidemiologists, not billio… https://t.co/PdaNdJRAyX 14 minutes ago

AtlantoCeltica

Atlanto Celtica Billionaire Mark Cuban says people should 'ignore anything someone like me might say' about sending employees back… https://t.co/mg7dSk50Bz 55 minutes ago

bunnylookin

Katherine RT @GeziWoman: Billionaire entrepreneur #MarkCuban told @CNBC that companies that receive federal assistance in response to the #coronaviru… 1 hour ago

robert_pohlman

Robert Pohlman Billionaire Mark Cuban says people should 'ignore anything someone like me might say' about sending employees back… https://t.co/wTxoSe4was 1 hour ago

10F01C0

10F01C0 Billionaire Mark Cuban says people should 'ignore anything someone like me might say' about sending employees back… https://t.co/VHgeUZusMW 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.