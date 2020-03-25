Free Minecraft update lets you tour the International Space Station, more

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

With daily routines looking considerably different right now, one thing that we all should be able to appreciate is how many companies have provided free content to help keep consumer’s minds occupied. From free Sling TV to Amazon Prime Video, the promotions keep dropping. Well, now Microsoft has joined the party with free Minecraft content that should be great for the entire family. Once claimed, players are able to explore the International Space Station, peek inside the human eye, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn more.



