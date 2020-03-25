Global  

Lifesaving devices for coronavirus patients are 'breaking down,' so the company famous for explaining Apple device repairs is crowdsourcing ways to fix medical ventilators

Business Insider Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Lifesaving devices for coronavirus patients are 'breaking down,' so the company famous for explaining Apple device repairs is crowdsourcing ways to fix medical ventilators· iFixit is famous for tearing down Apple devices and showing people how to repair them. Now, it's helping to keep crucial medical equipment operational during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
· The company is building a central resource for the maintenance and repair of medical equipment to help technicians fix important...
News video: Ford to Turn F-150 Parts into Medical Equipment for Coronavirus Response

Ford to Turn F-150 Parts into Medical Equipment for Coronavirus Response 02:19

 Harnessing the cooling fans from F-150 pickups and the battery packs for its power tools, Ford on Tuesday announced that it will start making sorely-needed ventilators, respirators and medical face masks to help alleviate dire shortages as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

