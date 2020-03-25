Lifesaving devices for coronavirus patients are 'breaking down,' so the company famous for explaining Apple device repairs is crowdsourcing ways to fix medical ventilators Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· iFixit is famous for tearing down Apple devices and showing people how to repair them. Now, it's helping to keep crucial medical equipment operational during the COVID-19 pandemic.

iFixit is famous for tearing down Apple devices and showing people how to repair them. Now, it's helping to keep crucial medical equipment operational during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is building a central resource for the maintenance and repair of medical equipment to help technicians fix important

