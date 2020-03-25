Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

In the age of streaming, there are a ton of places to get plenty of content free of charge. Vudu, Sling TV, and many other platforms offer ad-supported content, and now it seems Google might be getting in on the action. According to code in the Google Play Movies app, the service may soon offer free, ad-supported movies.



more…



The post Google Play Movies may offer free, ad-supported movies sometime soon appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

