For the first time ever, Uber drivers and other gig workers would qualify for unemployment insurance as part of the Senate's $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

Business Insider Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
For the first time ever, Uber drivers and other gig workers would qualify for unemployment insurance as part of the Senate's $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill· The Senate's $2 trillion coronavirus economic bailout bill includes help for gig economy workers, like Uber and Lyft drivers, who have seen their livelihoods dissolve during the crises.
· For the first time, these workers will qualify for unemployment insurance.
· They will also qualify for the additional four months of...
News video: Deal Is Struck on $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

Deal Is Struck on $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill 01:29

 Members of both sides of the aisle of the US Senate announced a deal with the White House in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

