Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Piriform releases privacy-, security- and speed-focused CCleaner Browser 80.0

Piriform releases privacy-, security- and speed-focused CCleaner Browser 80.0

betanews Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Avast-owned Piriform is best known for its CCleaner software, a tool designed to help you clear out the crap from your computer. Now, after a preview period, the company has launched the Chromium-based CCleaner Browser 80.0. Promising "no ads, no tracking, no junk[and] built-in security" CCleaner Browser is billed as a fast browser that gives users easy-to-use privacy tools that help to reduce digital footprints. See also: Microsoft Edge has more privacy-invading telemetry than other browsers Whoa! Brave browser can now show you web pages that no longer exist Google displays warning in Microsoft Edge encouraging users to switch to… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.