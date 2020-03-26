Piriform releases privacy-, security- and speed-focused CCleaner Browser 80.0

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Avast-owned Piriform is best known for its CCleaner software, a tool designed to help you clear out the crap from your computer. Now, after a preview period, the company has launched the Chromium-based CCleaner Browser 80.0. Promising "no ads, no tracking, no junk[and] built-in security" CCleaner Browser is billed as a fast browser that gives users easy-to-use privacy tools that help to reduce digital footprints. See also: Microsoft Edge has more privacy-invading telemetry than other browsers Whoa! Brave browser can now show you web pages that no longer exist Google displays warning in Microsoft Edge encouraging users to switch to… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

