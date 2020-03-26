Up to 80% off Kindle reads from $2: J.R.R Tolkien, Neil Gaiman, many more Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Amazon is now offering up to* 80% off* a selection of Kindle books. In its continued effort to provide folks with a steady stream of discounted, digital reading material they can acquire and consume from home, Amazon is offering plenty of notable reads right now from J.R.R Tolkien, Neil Gaiman, Kelly Harms, and many more. The deals start from *$2* and are spread across every category from romance and sci-fi to thrillers, and much more. You’ll find a collection of our favorites listed below. more…



The post Up to 80% off Kindle reads from $2: J.R.R Tolkien, Neil Gaiman, many more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 3 days ago < > Embed Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Published Lotame’s Yeung Seeks Open Framework After Cookies 07:09 As the clock runs down on third-party cookies, many different methods and technologies purport to offer the solution to targeting consumers. But Amy Yeung thinks that proliferation may be bad. In this video interview with Beet.TV, Amy Yeung, the general counsel and chief privacy officer of Lotame, an... You Might Like

Tweets about this