9to5Toys Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Amazon is now offering up to* 80% off* a selection of Kindle books. In its continued effort to provide folks with a steady stream of discounted, digital reading material they can acquire and consume from home, Amazon is offering plenty of notable reads right now from J.R.R Tolkien, Neil Gaiman, Kelly Harms, and many more. The deals start from *$2* and are spread across every category from romance and sci-fi to thrillers, and much more. You’ll find a collection of our favorites listed below. more…

The post Up to 80% off Kindle reads from $2: J.R.R Tolkien, Neil Gaiman, many more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
