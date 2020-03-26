Global  

Business Insider Thursday, 26 March 2020
Ford says it will restart some US and Mexico factories in first half of April (F)· Ford said it would restart limited factory production in Mexico on April 6, and follow in the US on April 14.
· The US plants build pickup trucks and commercial vans.
· "We will continue to assess public health conditions as well as supplier readiness and will adjust plans if necessary," Ford said in a statement.
· Ford...
