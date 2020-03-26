Ford says it will restart some US and Mexico factories in first half of April (F) Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

· Ford said it would restart limited factory production in Mexico on April 6, and follow in the US on April 14.

· The US plants build pickup trucks and commercial vans.

· "We will continue to assess public health conditions as well as supplier readiness and will adjust plans if necessary," Ford said in a statement.

