adidas takes 30% off sitewide during its March Flash Sale: Ultraboosts, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
For a limited time only, adidas is having a Sitewide Sale that’s offering *30% off* popular styles with promo code *MARCH30* at checkout. *Note:* Excludes Yeezy, Pharrell Williams, and gift cards. Creative Club Members receive free delivery (Not a member? It’s free to sign up).* *The men’s Ultraboost 20 Shoes are currently on sale for *$88* and originally was priced at $180. These popular shoes feature a sock-like fit for added comfort and it has a supportive design with every step. It also has a cushioned insole and breathable knit material to help keep you cool when your workouts warm up. With over 1,100 reviews from adidas customers, they’re rated 4.8/5 stars and come in a women’s option for the same price. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the adidas Flash Sale or you can shop all of the deals here.

