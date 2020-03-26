Huawei P40 Pro, Pro+ go official w/ AppGallery over Play Store, Kirin 990 5G, more Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Huawei has officially launched the flagship P40 Pro and P40 Pro+, with the devices offering stacked spec sheets and some interesting new camera hardware improvements.



more…



The post Huawei P40 Pro, Pro+ go official w/ AppGallery over Play Store, Kirin 990 5G, more appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this