Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A COVID-19 tracking app has proven an overnight hit in the UK, with the medical researchers behind it hoping to bring it to the US too.



The app allows people to self-report coronavirus symptoms, and the app then logs the date, time, and location to help medical professionals identify potential hotspots …



more…



The post Tech coronavirus roundup: COVID-19 tracking app to DIY hand-washing timer appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

