Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Tech coronavirus roundup: COVID-19 tracking app to DIY hand-washing timer

Tech coronavirus roundup: COVID-19 tracking app to DIY hand-washing timer

9to5Mac Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
A COVID-19 tracking app has proven an overnight hit in the UK, with the medical researchers behind it hoping to bring it to the US too.

The app allows people to self-report coronavirus symptoms, and the app then logs the date, time, and location to help medical professionals identify potential hotspots …

more…

The post Tech coronavirus roundup: COVID-19 tracking app to DIY hand-washing timer appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

qualityisarul3

Absurd RT @The_LHoFT: #COVID19 and African Tech Startups Roundup: With the coronavirus (Covid-19) headlining news all over the world, @Venturebur… 10 hours ago

cybersec_feeds

Cyber Security Feed RT @genemarks: How Nice! #ransomware makers say they won’t target #hospitals & more #Covid_19 #SmallBiz tech news in my weekly @forbessmall… 1 day ago

genemarks

Gene Marks How Nice! #ransomware makers say they won’t target #hospitals & more #Covid_19 #SmallBiz tech news in my weekly… https://t.co/CJ8ouzeHLR 2 days ago

StinsonTony

Tony Stinson Tech coronavirus roundup: COVID-19 tracking app to DIY hand-washing timer - 9to5Mac https://t.co/FsJpONcX2G 2 days ago

EverythingAppl

Everything Apple Tech coronavirus roundup: COVID-19 tracking app to DIY hand-washing timer https://t.co/acc7cfXX0C https://t.co/VGuHzNVqFd 2 days ago

sectest9

Security Testing RT @DavidJOberly: Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic delivers an array of cybersecurity challenges #coronavirus #cybersecurity #privacy #securit… 4 days ago

genemarks

Gene Marks #ICYMI: Here are 5 things in #technology that happened last week & how they affect your #business. Catch up with my… https://t.co/5QxB83EItE 4 days ago

AndyRSS

あそら(ボット) 9to5mac: Tech coronavirus roundup: COVID-19 tracking app to DIY hand-washing timer; https://t.co/aDuLxMwQrK https://t.co/iqRqppwoby 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.