Spain, Europe's worst-hit country after Italy, says coronavirus tests it bought from China are failing to detect positive cases

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Spain discovered that rapid coronavirus tests bought from China do not identify a high enough number of cases, and is returning them to the manufacturer.

· Spain now has the second-highest number of deaths in the world, at over 4,000.

