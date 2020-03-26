Global  

ULA targeting first launch for the US Space Force this afternoon during pandemic

The Verge Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
ULA targeting first launch for the US Space Force this afternoon during pandemicThe United Launch Alliance is on track to launch a communications satellite for the US Space Force out of Cape Canaveral, Florida this afternoon — the company’s first flight for the newly minted military branch. The flight is happening against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced other rocket companies to stand down from their missions to space.

For ULA, the pandemic has not stopped the company’s ability to move forward with launch preparations, though they did make some adjustments to protect their workers. In early March, before state governments started issuing lockdowns, ULA CEO Tory Bruno said that the company had issued new precautions in response to the outbreak, such as limiting how many people could be in...
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Space Force Launches With First Space Mission

Space Force Launches With First Space Mission 00:30

 Centennial-based United Launch Alliance blasted off the satellite into space.

