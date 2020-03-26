Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Duolingo ABC arrives as free interactive iOS app without ads to teach kids to read

Duolingo ABC arrives as free interactive iOS app without ads to teach kids to read

9to5Mac Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Over the years, Duolingo has become one of the most popular ways to learn a new language. It shook up the market using a free model with gamification, no ads, and a focus on high-frequency words to become conversational in a new language quickly. Now the company has launched Duolingo ABC to teach kids to read.

more…

The post Duolingo ABC arrives as free interactive iOS app without ads to teach kids to read appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published < > Embed
News video: Community center giving away free meals for kids 18 and under

Community center giving away free meals for kids 18 and under 00:37

 Community center giving away free meals for kids 18 and under

You Might Like


Tweets about this

swoicik

stephen Duolingo ABC arrives as free interactive iOS app without ads to teach kids to read https://t.co/15Sd9gV9q1 5 days ago

EverythingAppl

Everything Apple Duolingo ABC arrives as free interactive iOS app without ads to teach kids to read https://t.co/acc7cfXX0C https://t.co/KRkCHk1eHK 5 days ago

MikeGomesCamara

Mike Camara Duolingo ABC arrives as free interactive iOS app without ads to teach kids to read https://t.co/HcDS30n8wx 6 days ago

cyberjohn07

John Goldsmith Duolingo ABC arrives as free interactive iOS app without ads to teach kids to read - 9to5Mac #sd33learns https://t.co/6jZAYBTjsc 1 week ago

Mahir_uddin1987

[email protected] RT @9to5mac: Duolingo ABC arrives as free interactive iOS app without ads to teach kids to read https://t.co/UoPdXxBnt8 by @michaelpotuck h… 1 week ago

RxOfRock

DJ Rx 🔊 Duolingo ABC arrives as free interactive iOS app without ads to teach kids to read https://t.co/j4KrpOAhmC #Reading… https://t.co/52qctuWvgW 1 week ago

SKILLSPRGRM

The SKILLS Program Duolingo ABC arrives as free interactive iOS app without ads to teach kids to read - 9to5Mac https://t.co/tmL4egYERu 1 week ago

MasterGagaMG

Master Gaga Duolingo ABC arrives as free interactive iOS app without ads to teach kids to read https://t.co/Uygcwd7eJC via… https://t.co/XbfGArs953 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.