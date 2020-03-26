Nine Inch Nails just released two new albums for free

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

It’s been two years since Nine Inch Nails released its last album, Bad Witch, but today, the band dropped a surprise pair of records as part of its Ghosts collection. Ghosts V - VI are a product of the times: the uncertain world we’re now living in as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread. “Music — whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it — has always been the thing that helped us get through anything — good or bad,” reads a post on the band’s website from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. “With that in mind, we decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghosts records as a means of staying somewhat sane.”



