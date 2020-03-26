Global  

Nine Inch Nails just released two new albums for free

The Verge Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Nine Inch Nails just released two new albums for freeIt’s been two years since Nine Inch Nails released its last album, Bad Witch, but today, the band dropped a surprise pair of records as part of its Ghosts collection. Ghosts V - VI are a product of the times: the uncertain world we’re now living in as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread. “Music — whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it — has always been the thing that helped us get through anything — good or bad,” reads a post on the band’s website from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. “With that in mind, we decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghosts records as a means of staying somewhat sane.”

Both albums are available as free downloads on the band’s website and via YouTube; they’ll hit wider...
