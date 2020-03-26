FBI arrests man for hawking fake ‘coronavirus prevention pill’
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images
The Justice Department arrested a California man for hawking a fake COVID-19 cure, marking the first federal criminal case tied to the novel coronavirus. Keith Lawrence Middlebrook allegedly advertised on Instagram that he’d invented a “coronavirus prevention pill” and an injectable “COVID-19 formula vaccine cure,” falsely claimed that basketball player Earvin “Magic” Johnson was on his company’s board, and promised potential investors millions of dollars in returns. He was arrested after delivering his “prevention pills” to an undercover FBI agent.
There is no vaccine or treatment for the novel coronavirus, although researchers are conducting clinical trials for both. But Middlebrook claimed he was about to mass-produce his own cure....
A Los Angeles man is accused of posting videos on social media fraudulently claiming that he developed both a pill that would not only cure, but prevent, the novel coronavirus in an attempt to solicit funds from investors.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Voo Vodka 8x FBI arrests man for hawking fake ‘coronavirus prevention pill’ https://t.co/ojviwh0YQP 5 hours ago
Ruben Gonzalez RT @verge: FBI arrests man for hawking fake "coronavirus prevention pill" https://t.co/T2xdahks3w https://t.co/Z7ylM0OTPZ 5 hours ago
Ruhani Rabin 🛸 FBI arrests man for hawking fake ‘coronavirus prevention pill’ https://t.co/FEl4w5rEBy https://t.co/ogoCGw3rzo 6 hours ago
Owen Andrew FBI arrests man for hawking fake ‘coronavirus prevention pill’ https://t.co/ZnnDrRdbS3 https://t.co/k1gR5Ql5gm 8 hours ago