FBI arrests man for hawking fake ‘coronavirus prevention pill’

The Verge Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images

The Justice Department arrested a California man for hawking a fake COVID-19 cure, marking the first federal criminal case tied to the novel coronavirus. Keith Lawrence Middlebrook allegedly advertised on Instagram that he’d invented a “coronavirus prevention pill” and an injectable “COVID-19 formula vaccine cure,” falsely claimed that basketball player Earvin “Magic” Johnson was on his company’s board, and promised potential investors millions of dollars in returns. He was arrested after delivering his “prevention pills” to an undercover FBI agent.

There is no vaccine or treatment for the novel coronavirus, although researchers are conducting clinical trials for both. But Middlebrook claimed he was about to mass-produce his own cure....
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: LA Man Accused Of Soliciting Investments For Fake Coronavirus Cure

LA Man Accused Of Soliciting Investments For Fake Coronavirus Cure 02:44

 A Los Angeles man is accused of posting videos on social media fraudulently claiming that he developed both a pill that would not only cure, but prevent, the novel coronavirus in an attempt to solicit funds from investors.

