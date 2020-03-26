FBI arrests man for hawking fake ‘coronavirus prevention pill’

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images



The Justice Department arrested a California man for hawking a fake COVID-19 cure, marking the first federal criminal case tied to the novel coronavirus. Keith Lawrence Middlebrook allegedly advertised on Instagram that he’d invented a “coronavirus prevention pill” and an injectable “COVID-19 formula vaccine cure,” falsely claimed that basketball player Earvin “Magic” Johnson was on his company’s board, and promised potential investors millions of dollars in returns. He was arrested after delivering his “prevention pills” to an undercover FBI agent.



